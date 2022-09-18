Female officer to attend security training in Hawaii

Divisional Manager Community Policing South Superintendent of Police Ruci Nasemira. [Source: Supplied]

The Divisional Manager Community Policing South Superintendent of Police Ruci Nasemira has been selected to attend a six-week comprehensive Security Cooperation Course at the prestigious Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii.

The study opportunities provided to the Fiji Police Force are supported and funded by the U.S. Embassy in Suva, the U.S. Department of Defense and backed by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police in line with efforts to improve policing and police outcomes across the region under the strategic goal of “Growing Leadership”.

The APCSS is an institution that provides a forum where Military, Ministry of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Civilian leaders from the Indo-Pacific get to attend Courses and upgrade security aspects of their respective fields.

Article continues after advertisement

A statement released by Police stated that the course aims to empower officers to share perspectives on local, national and regional security opportunities naturally strengthening collegial networks and conveying a deeper understanding of the ideas of rules-based order and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Course brings law enforcement practitioners with considerable experiences together and having recently celebrated her 30-years of service on the 17th of August 2022, SP Nasemira is thankful to have been given the opportunity to study at the renowned institution.

Earlier this year, SP Nasemira completed a two-year tour of duty with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

During her tour of duty, she took up the post of Chief of Training and Sensitization under the Community Policing Pillar focusing on the conduct of UNMISS-affiliated pieces of training provided to 10 states within the country and was also re-accredited as a UN Selection Assistant and Assessment Team Instructor.

In 2019, SP Nasemira held the post of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network Deputy Chair assisting the PICP WAN Regional Group’s efforts to enhance the contributions of women in policing within the Pacific region.

In 2018, she was appointed the Fiji Netball Manager.

She describes her late father as her biggest inspiration and has always been driven by the passion to be recognized for her own achievements and not because she was the daughter of a police officer when she joined in 1992.

She proved that by becoming the Fiji Police’s first female Drill Instructor.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said women officers have proven to be at times more capable than their male comrades in achieving significant milestones in the policing arena.