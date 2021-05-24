Female-led organizations stand in solidarity with Vuniwaqa

Personal attacks on the former Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa by a local newspaper has been received with public criticism.

Fiji Sun had yesterday run a story on its front page accusing Vuniwaqa of getting cozy with Varanaiva Tiko and questioned her actions.

Women in Business and the Fiji Women Law Association were amongst the first to raise their concern and disgust.

WIB questioned the newsworthiness and nature of the article that made the front-page as the storyline was on Vuniwaqa’s personal decisions.

The WIB Board says Vuniwaqa’s decisions whether personal or professional be left alone.

The board of Women in Business is requesting all media outlets to refrain from publishing such nonsense.

It says character assassination of women is the easiest and the cheapest resort used all the time to damage a woman’s reputation.

Meanwhile the Fiji Women Law Association says that today it maybe Vuniwaqa who is attacked, tomorrow it could be any other female.

They further stated that they understand the rationale behind the reporting the only thing that comes to mind is an attack against the integrity of a professional woman.

The man in question, Tiko, has taken to his social media account to claim that his private security company was asked by Vuniwaqa to assist her safe movement from the West to Suva.

FBC News has tried to get comments from Vuniwaqa, but this has been unsuccessful.

We have also sent questions to the Fiji Sun and Tiko as well.

Vuniwaqa resigned from Parliament recently as she is said to be in the running for a top UN job.