News

Female leaders in education discuss the way forward

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Government/Facebook]

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar, met with global female leaders earlier this week.

Kumar had discussions with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the Right Honorable Patricia Scotland QC, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Asha Kanwar, and the Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Dr Joanna Newman.

Being female leaders in education provided a point of commonality during their fruitful discussion, which touched upon the support that the Commonwealth Secretariat, Commonwealth of Learning, and Association of Commonwealth Universities can provide to the education sector.

Kumar says that as a member of the Commonwealth, Fiji has access to a number of resources to benefit ECE, primary, secondary, TVET and tertiary education, which they plan to take advantage of as Fiji undergoes a reform of the education sector.

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth commended Fiji for hosting an excellent 20th Commonwealth Conference of Education Ministers in 2018, and reported that all the agreed outcomes of that conference were accomplished.

She also commended Fiji for including climate change education in order to better prepare for and respond to a climate-changed world.

