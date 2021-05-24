Home

Female frontline workers complain of alleged sexual assault

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:40 pm

Women at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have made allegations of sexual assault against those they work with.

The Fiji Women Crisis Center Coordinator, Shamima Ali says they have noticed this growing issue during this pandemic.

While some have lodged a complaint, there are others who chose to stay silent in the fear of losing their jobs and marriage.



“Frontline workers are also putting in complaints about sexual harassment by people who they are working with at the frontline. Even there we should all be safe because frontline workers are so important and they’re always putting their lives in danger and they have these add ons.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says he has not received any formal complaint.

But reassures that they will not hesitate to exercise the full extent of the law to discourage such practice.

