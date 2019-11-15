Feasibility study to be conducted at two new locations

The Housing Authority of Fiji has plans in place to conduct a feasibility study at two new locations for development.

These are Veisari in Lami and Veicoma in Nasinu.

Chief Executive Robert Sen says it is too early to predict how the year will turn out for the Authority as the economy continues to feel the impact of COVID-19.

Sen says they are going through a number of changes in terms of the way they do business as a number of their customers who have had pay-cuts or lost their jobs have sought the Authority’s assistance.

In return the customers have been given repayment holidays.

“Obviously there would be a strain on our cash flow in terms of these customers are being deferred for the next three months but it’s too early to determine the impact on the profit and loss. “

Sen says the Authority continues to work on providing affordable housing for low and middle income earners.

He says a number of their projects which include the Davuilevu and Tavakubu projects are about 80 percent complete.

Sen says none of their projects have had work stopped.

Details of the assessment and other issues raised by the maritime islanders will be outlined by the Prime Minister later this week.