Fear hinders water safety

Swimming clubs say hearing of nine children drowning in three weeks is like having nails pushed through their hearts.

Four clubs along with the Fiji Sports Commission organized a water-safety fair at the Suva Aquatic Centre attended by over a hundred children yesterday in efforts to raise awareness on water safety.

These clubs told FBC News they believe that a lack of awareness about swimming safety and negligence are the biggest factors.

The head coach of Babale Swim Club Jennifer Liew says swimming and safety classes will reduce drownings.

“A lot of it is a lack in awareness, you know people go into the beach to swim and they don’t know how to swim or negligence is also something where children just run wild and they go and swim well they don’t actually swim they go and play in the water, no one is watching them, they get into trouble. This issue can be sorted but number one they need to learn how to swim.”

Swimming Coach William Babale says the fear of drowning prevents a lot of people from getting into the water in the first place but what they don’t realize is they are putting themselves at a higher risk.

“That is the misconception, the fear of water, the fear is of drowning and not knowing what to do, water is a state where we become immobile very quickly so we really can’t control ourselves when we in the water.”

Police have also confirmed that of the 35 drownings this year, 20 were children below the age of 18.