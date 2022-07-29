Feakes commends Fijian people and hospitality

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has commended the Fijian people for their resilience and hospitality.

Speaking at farewell reception cocktail in his honour in Suva last night, Feakes described his five-year tenure in Fiji as one of the most memorable and greatest achievements in his diplomatic career.

Feakes was instrumental in the signing of the Vuvale Partnership and under his leadership, the bilateral relationship between Fiji and Australia strengthened in the areas of defence, sports, trade and tourism.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The reception was attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and senior civil servants.



