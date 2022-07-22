Feakes bestowed Honorary Officer Medal

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere (From left), High Commissioner of Australia to Fiji, John Feakes. [Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, bestowed the Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji Medal to High Commissioner of Australia to Fiji, John Feakes, during a special investiture ceremony at the State House today.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged Feakes for his great achievements during his tenure in Fiji, which began in 2017.

He says Feakes’ tenacity and perseverance has contributed a lot to the development and prosperity between the two countries.

Ratu Wiliame says the Vuvale Partnership that was signed between Fiji and Australia was done during the tenure of Feakes.



The High Commissioner received the Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji, which is bestowed upon those who have rendered distinguished service of a high degree to Fiji and humanity at large.



