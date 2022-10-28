FDB wins Merit Award

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank has scooped a Merit Award at the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific Awards 2022.

The recognition award was presented in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

The award has been conferred to FDB under the Outstanding Development Project, Local Economic Development for the ‘COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.’

Article continues after advertisement

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam says this is a milestone achievement for the Bank as it continues to play a catalyst role in local economic development with a strong focus on innovative digital service delivery.

Minam says the Bank’s proactive approach in developing an easier and more convenient solution for customers to access funds under the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme is a testimony that it is committed to its mandate.