FDB recognizes 11 outstanding SMEs

The Fiji Development Bank has offered the opportunity to Small and Medium Enterprises to be recognized for being innovative.

Last night, FDB held its 2019 National Small and Medium Enterprise Awards.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote says the National SME Awards recognizes SME’s that not only practice but also those who promote and empower their peers to be innovative, inclusive, green, responsive and sustainable.

“After being part of the FDB’s SME awards for past three years it is such a pleasure and I am fully proud to say that the platform is now not only a glamorous occasion of recognition of hard work commitment, and the prize money. It goes beyond that but more importantly it helps to create and raise awareness on good business practices and strategies.”

The President says at this age, most SME’s would have navigated the challenges of startup and set themselves on their way to sustainability for the long term.

This year 11 innovative and empowering entrepreneurs of sustainable SMEs shared more than $50,000 in prize money.

The categories included Developing SMEs, Impact Awareness SMEs, Empowerment Awards and National SME of the Year.

The awards theme was “Recognizing innovative and sustainable SME’s”.

Winners

Award 1 – Agriculture: Eden’s Farm

Award 2 Wholesale and Retail: Bakewell Cakes

Award 3- Tourism: Green Lodge

Award 4- Professional & Business Services : Waisea Vuaniyasi

Award 5- Manufacturing: Labasa Fram Fresh

Award 6-Green SME of the year: The Beehive Resort

Award 7-Risk Conscious SME of the Year: Organic Valley

Award 8- Rookie Youth Entrepreneur of the Year: Indulge Designer Cakes

Award 9- Youth Entrepreneur Year of the Year: Ace Kava Exports

Award 10- Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Vines Travel

Award 11- The FDB’s 2019 National SME of the Year: Green Lodge