News

FDB joins tree planting initiative

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 9, 2022 12:20 pm
Fiji Development Bank (FDB) has joined other corporate organizations in supporting the Suva City Council's tree planting initiative.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam says tree planting is something that is done on a regular basis as this is part of FDB’s corporate social responsibility.

Minam says this is a great initiative that supports climate resilience, and FDB is committed to the Ministry of Forestry’s target of planting 30 million trees in 15 years.

“Out of that in 2019 till now even during the COVID period so far we have planted 3,000 so this is part of the continued support to the National Development Programme in terms of converting to green and taking care of the forestry.”

Suva City Council Events and Communications Officer, Ronny Kumaran, says the initiative has generated an incredible amount of support and will also be part of the beautification projects around the capital city.

Kumaran adds that through the initiative, the SCC has planted over 1,000 trees and hopes to continue to grow this number further.

