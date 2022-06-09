FDB focuses on expanding businesses

The Fiji Development Bank is working to draw up a marketing technique to target different sectors of the economy.

Chief Executive Saud Minam says the bank will continue to focus on expanding support to small and medium enterprises, and agriculture and also on the continuous move to shift its customers and services into the digital space.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve talked about the rice mobility, ginger farming, and agriculture value chain and now we are thinking about how we go into sugarcane-how do we go into the turmeric, those sort of products that we could look into. The reason is that once you look at it from the portfolio perspective, life becomes easier rather than an individual basis.”

Minam says at this stage, it is also imperative for banking institutions to allow flexible loans but at the same time ensure that their credit policies are not compromised.