FDB facing liquidity challenges

Jale Daucakacaka

July 21, 2022

Liquidity has always been the biggest challenge for the Fiji Development Bank.

Due to it not being a commercial bank, FDB has set out on an aggressive approach over the next three years to secure 50,000 customers by 2025.

Chief Executive Saud Minam hopes this, together with the revamping of its services, will help it to achieve the record highs of over $2 billion in liquidity that its commercial bank counterparts are currently experiencing.

“With the increasing interest rates scenario, we see that yes, the deposits that we need to bring in, in the form of bonds or in the form of term deposits, in the commercial segment may be a little higher. So that is the only challenge that we see right now, but that is still three to six months down the road. “

Despite this, Minam says he is happy with how the bank has performed over the past year in light of the challenges faced.

According to the CEO, this is the right launching pad for the bank to take an aggressive approach to service delivery over the next three to five years.

 

