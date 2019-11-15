FDA receives boost in preparation for annual conference

The Fiji Dental Association is working through final preparations towards its annual conference this weekend.

The conference aims at appointing a new president, discussing oral and dental health care in the country as well as addressing issues dental practitioners go through.

President Vikash Singh says the conference is fitting for dental practitioners to come together and discuss matters in addressing and practicing oral care through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the association received a major boost of $10,000 from Colgate Palmolive in preparation for its conference.

“The support from the industry partners this year is varied, we have our traditional sponsors especially from nz who this year are unable to be here and be present at our conference and so we’ve lost their sponsorship but then again we’ve had some new ones who have stepped in.”

About 80 dental practitioners from across the country will be present at the event.

The Annual Conference will be held on Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Suva.