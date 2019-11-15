FCS welcomes support from religious organizations

Fiji Corrections Service Commander believes religious organizations play an instrumental role in the behavioral changes of inmates.

The Corrections Service today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Under the agreement, the church will be providing counselling to the inmates.

Article continues after advertisement

Commander Francis Kean says apart from engaging with the provincial councils in the formation of a CARE network, the Corrections Service also values its engagement with various religious denominations.

“It is a mammoth task, a big task, a task that will require a whole of nation effort. We at the Fiji Corrections Service cannot undertake this rehabilitation process alone. That’s why we are very thankful to our good friends from the Seventh Day Adventist Church.”

Seventh-Day Adventist CARE network chair Pastor Talemo Cakobau thanked the FCS for the initiative that will help the inmates become better members of the society.

“I know it’s not easy, our job is just the tip of the ice-berg but you are the one that’s really doing the bulk of the work. In the duty that you are taking, we believe that this is God’s time that we need to work together.”

The Corrections Service is already in partnership with the Methodist Church in Fiji and are looking to work with other religious groups.