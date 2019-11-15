FCS remits half a million back to Government

The Fiji Corrections Service yesterday presented a cheque of more than $560,000 to the Ministry of Economy.

This was the generated profit from the Small Business Units of the FCS for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The six SBU’s operate out of Naboro.

Commissioner of Corrections Commander, Francis Kean says this was the fifth such return the FCS was making since the inception of its Trading and Manufacturing Account in 2009.

“We are glad to be returning back to Government our biggest profit yet since 2015. FCS over the last few years have been returning back to Government the following profits generated from these SBU’s in Naboro, 2015 FCS returned $103,384.56 to Government and in 2016 the figures doubled to $358,160.23 despite the revised shortened financial year from December of that particular year to July. The 2016-2017 then output almost doubled to $555,852.38.”

Ministry of Economy’s Head of Budget, Isoa Talemaibua commended the FCS for working towards achieving the targets as outlined in its business plan.

The six Business units are Tailoring, Joinery, Poultry, Farms, Piggery, and Bakery.