FCS registers 16 new cancer cases

Just four weeks into the new year, the Fiji Cancer Society has already registered 16 new cases of cancer with the youngest being a 24-year-old.

The latest victim was a man who died from thyroid cancer earlier this month.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says breast cancer continues to be the leading cancer causing deaths.

“Breast cancer is still alarming. The rates are still going up. Again there’s a challenge of late presentation which will always be. I think it is ingrained into our culture that people turn up late. Because they have explored and exhausted the alternatives and they’re unable to manage the pain.”

Chan says just this month alone the Cancer Society has recorded nine new breast cancer cases, two prostate and four other related cases.

“The other one is the stigma that is associated with not only breast cancer but cancer as a whole. That’s when we encourage people to start talking. Including it as part of their conversations.”

Patient Support Officer Asenaca Driso who is also a cervical cancer survivor says many Fijians are still presenting themselves late to hospitals.

Last year, the Fiji Cancer Society recorded 250 cases – 88 were breast cancer, 23 cervical, seven ovarian and four prostate cancer.

29 people lost their battle of the deadly disease.