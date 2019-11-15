FCS re-looks at its operations

The Fiji Cancer Society had to relook at ways to deliver their programs Due to COVID-19.

FCS Chief Executive Belinda Chan says there has been a decrease in the number of patients they reach out to.

Chan says this year they have recorded 196 active patients however last year they recorded 224.

“We’ve transported a palliative nurse FCS staff and volunteers to 625 home visitations, as opposed to 738 in 2019, we’ve funded 1628 taxi trips to ensure patients go to treatment or follow up on appointments.”

Since 2018, The FCS has registered 18 prostate survivors and 11 testicular survivors.