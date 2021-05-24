Home

News

FCS overwhelmed with support

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 4:13 pm
FCS President, Makarava Wilson

The Fiji Cancer Society is overwhelmed with support from businesses and individuals in the past month.

FCS President, Makarava Wilson says while the number of donors significantly dropped given the challenges posed by the pandemic, they are overwhelmed with how much has been raised despite these circumstances.

Wilson says they are yet to disclose the amount raised during Pinktober as support is still pouring in.

“There were a lot of difficulties that kicked in but very fortunate and very appreciative of the kind donation that came through and we can only acknowledge these generous donors for supporting us and enhancing the work that we do.”

Wilson reiterated that cancer does not discriminate.

With November being dedicated to prostate cancer that normally affects men, he is encouraging males that there is no shame in early presentation or check-up.

