FCS Officers graduate from “Mandela Rules” training

Twenty-one officers of the Fiji Corrections Service graduated with a certificate in Mandela Ruler.

This is a universal minimum standard on the treatment of prisoners.

The officers and supervisors went through a 14-week course focused on prison reform in line with international standards.

Director of Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says this program is relevant for prison monitoring.

She says the officers who have received certificates will be able to conduct in-house training to other prison officers around its facilities in Fiji.

“We will allow this first lot to do in-house training to those under their command just to enable them to understand the content of this eLearning course particularly on the management and treatment of prisoners under our care”.

Director Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj says the course is important for all corrections service personnel to undertake.

“It doesn’t mean much if we’re not going to materialize them its play if you walk around the various prison departments and you see relevant quotes and posters and all of that it’s a lugubrious consolation because it really needs to translate it needs to be distilled on the ground so that we can say that we’re not just rehearsing these things but living by it”.

This was the inaugural program for the FCS in line with its shift from containment to corrections.