FCS noted a decline in reoffending rate

The Fiji Corrections Service has noted a decline in cases of recidivism by 1.06 percent over the past two years.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who says the figure is one of the lowest in the global corrections fraternity.

Bainimarama says Fiji continues to see the success in the many who have served their sentences fairly and have gone about their lives as peaceful and law-abiding citizens.

“In Fiji, we know that a prison system is a failure if it does not rehabilitate those who carry out their sentences within it. We are striving for criminal justice system, and a corrections service, that succeeds in making for a safe and more compassionate country. You are the Fiji Correction Service, and the service you offer is the re-intergration of those who have been imprisioned back into society.”

The Prime Minister made these comments while opening the modernized and renovated Fiji Corrections Service Chapel and Transport Office in Korovou, Suva.

He says the new development opened at a right and the most demanding time and this testifies the high expectations and demand on the Fiji Corrections Service.

He says correction officers are amongst front-liners who have also played a part to contain the spread of the virus.

“The intensity of our campaign demanded many of us take on roles we did not expect. But your officers did not hesitate. You joined food ration delivery teams and served as drivers, technical and operational staff in call centers and as part of the Ministry of Health Medical Services FEMAT response teams.”

However, he says these efforts need to be maintained as COVID-19 is still in our midst and it can re-emerge anywhere and any time.

He has also confirmed that 99.9 percent of the Correction Officers are fully vaccinated and the remaining one percent are those who await their second jab.