FCS donates $10k towards Relief Fund

The Fiji Corrections Service has donated $10,000 towards the Prime Minister’s TC Yasa Relief Fund.

Commissioner Francis Kean says the donation was collected by the serving members of FCS.

Kean says they hope all rehabilitation efforts will be successful and those affected will build back better.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says such assistance will go a long way in improving the lives of those affected by recent cyclones.

Bainimarama says rehabilitation works in affected areas is progressing well especially in Vanua Levu.