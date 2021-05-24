Home

News

FCOSS receives stationery from TTFB

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:18 pm
Itaukei Trust Fund Board has donated stationery vouchers to Fiji Council of Social Services. [Source:ITaukei Trust Fund Board - TTFB]

Itaukei Trust Fund Board has donated stationery vouchers to Fiji Council of Social Services.

This is to assist with their efforts in rehabilitating people affected by the recent floods.

FCOSS Director, Vani Catanasiga says the vouchers have come at the right time, as they were planning an appeal to assist people, especially in the western areas.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds these vouchers will help students whose books and stationaries might have been damaged or washed away during the floods in Ba, Nadi and Tavua.

The Trust Fund Board carried out similar donations last year during the lockdowns, assisting needy families with grocery items,

 

