FCOSS receives stationery from TTFB

Itaukei Trust Fund Board has donated stationery vouchers to Fiji Council of Social Services.

This is to assist with their efforts in rehabilitating people affected by the recent floods.

FCOSS Director, Vani Catanasiga says the vouchers have come at the right time, as they were planning an appeal to assist people, especially in the western areas.

She adds these vouchers will help students whose books and stationaries might have been damaged or washed away during the floods in Ba, Nadi and Tavua.

The Trust Fund Board carried out similar donations last year during the lockdowns, assisting needy families with grocery items,