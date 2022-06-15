FCOSS develops plan for disaster risk reduction

[File Photo]

A new localized framework has been developed to improve disaster response at the community level.

The newly developed framework will be implemented at the national level as previous ones were mostly designed for regional implementation.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the framework, once completed, will allow other organizations to adapt and implement it at their respective levels.

“But the resources deployed are not often deployed at the local level that is the gist of the localization of the framework, is to put resources in the hands of local responders, so that more lives can be saved, that suffering that often happens during the times of disasters will be reduced”

Catanasiga adds that efficient resource deployment is critical, and this framework aims to do just that.

Lami District FCOSS Board member Laitia Raka says a localized context of the framework will greatly benefit many Fijian communities.

Over 20 participants from various NGOs such as PIANGO, District Community Leaders, and Live and Learn took part in the final discussion before finalizing the framework.