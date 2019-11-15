FCOSS budget submissions focus on social services

The enhancing of child protection services is one of the many recommendations included in the budget submission by the Fiji Council of Social Services.

Director Vani Catanasiga says their submission was collated based on surveys and findings gathered from representatives around the country.

Catanasiga says they have also requested more funding for social welfare assistance and the services for the elderly.

“We made some specific recommendations for increasing our support for Child Protection Services and Awareness Campaign particularly in areas that are a common occurrence. We looked at Services for Older Persons and we recommended the revitalization of the National Council of Older Persons.”

Catanasiga says they also recommended measures aimed at food security and safe drinking water for those living in informal settlements near towns and cities.

The budget will be announced on the 17th of this month.