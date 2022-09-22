FCM ventures into bottled pure coconut water

[Source: Supplied]

There is a huge opportunity for bottled pure green coconut water, not only in Fiji but also internationally, says Fiji Coconut Millers Board Chair Raj Sharma.

The company has ventured into bottling green coconut water and its newest product, Fiji Coconut Water is already sold in local supermarkets.

Sharma says it is still in the pilot phase and there are a few more things they are working on.

“We are going through the pilot phase of testing but it’s already sold in the major supermarkets like Extra in Suva, but gradually with the testing, we want to expand on that.”

Sharma says they looking at tapping into their overseas markets for their latest product.

Meanwhile, green coconuts for the bottles of coconut water will be sourced from farmers in the Central and Western Divisions.

The company is also working with the Ministry of Agriculture to improve their production process and the shelf-life of the bottled coconut water.