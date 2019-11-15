FCEF welcome initiatives to enhance domestic investment

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has welcomed initiatives put together by Investment Fiji to boost local investor confidence.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the eight-week online investment seminar between the local sectors and potential overseas investors is a good move.

Batiweti adds they will continue to support such initiatives in these trying times and is encouraging locals to participate.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a lot of liquidity in the country and you can see that with the interest rates offered by the banks for savings being quite low and by investing in Fiji we keep the money rotating within our country. It means that whatever benefits that are derived is kept within.”

Representatives from different sectors are expected to showcase their products to overseas markets through Investment Fiji in the next three months.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says they will ensure that local products are marketed to the highest standard.