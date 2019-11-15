FCEF urged to produce guidelines on safety nets

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is being encouraged to produce new guidelines on safety nets.

This is due to a change in the business environment following the pandemic.

Speaking at the Federation’s diamond jubilee celebrations yesterday, former chair Nesbitt Hazelman shed light on the many publications and reports they had produced.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCEF has been reminded that now more than ever, the business industry needs them.

“We’ve done a full review on the superannuation in Fiji and the safety nets and I hope to see a guideline on that soon because COVID-19 has really exposed us on the importance of safety nets.”

President Sandeep Chauhan says during these times they need to go beyond the horizons.

“We assure you that we will go beyond the horizons to offer the best we can in order to enhance the service you provide to our fellow Fijians and their organizations.”

FCEF currently has nine standing councils, each with its own chair and members.