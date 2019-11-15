FCEF responds to the needs of members

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation second in-crisis survey has revealed that 41 percent of its members are at risk of a complete shutdown that may trigger job losses for over 3,000 workers.

Executive Officer Victoria Yee says 271 registered enterprises participated in the survey which indicates that 54 percent are operating normally whereas five percent have shut-down.

Yee adds their findings showed that enterprises who were severely impacted are hotels, manufacturing and whole as well as retails sectors.

“We are also informed of how their supply-chain have been affected in terms of costs of doing business has gone up. Particularly, for some sectors and also those who are importing raw materials some businesses – 90 to 95 percent their raw materials are imported, for some of them it’s locally available. So it varies of how they are affected, but for some sectors they’ve been hit hard and continue to hit hard.”

The findings have prompted the Federation to assist with the Business Continuity Plan which comes in handy in these trying times.

“Member who don’t have a BCP Planning the cost of preparing one is subsidized, so that’s one of the services that we continue to provide for the MSME’s for them to continue to operate and to be able to bounce back, when the COVID-19 era finishes for them to be able to re-look their business model and see how they can change the way they’re doing things right now and going into the new sphere of being in a new niche market.”

41 percent of medium enterprises were able to diversify, change operational practices and respond to the current market conditions.

The Federation is continuing discussions on measures to cushion impacts of the pandemic to large-scale businesses to help return to normalcy in the next six to 12 months.