FCEF recorded a hike number of new registrations over the years

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has recorded an influx of new registrations, particularly during this COVID-19 period.

Executive Officer Victoria Yee confirms following their two surveys mid this year, most businesses were found to be in survival mode during these uncertain times.

She adds that a few businesses are barely making ends meet and are exhausting every avenue possible to ensure their workers are not made redundant.

“We know from the findings the big businesses are reducing days, the mediums are reducing hours while the small MSME’s have either made their workers redundant as a means of survival which is why more than even calling on non-members to come on board and join FCEF so that we can better represent the private sector at the national level.”

Meanwhile, the Federation’s survey also shows that 41 percent of medium enterprises were able to diversify, change operational practices, and respond to the current market conditions.

Discussions are ongoing between the FCEF and its members on measures to cushion the impacts of the pandemic so that businesses can return to normal operations within the next six to 12 months.