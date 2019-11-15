FCEF develops leadership training for members

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation hosted a workshop today to help its members develop necessary skills and enhance productivity in their workplace.

The program is aimed at helping entrepreneurs, team leaders, managers, supervisors and emerging leaders.

Program coach Kitiana Chute says the session will help develop participants’ understanding of how to implement positive habits in the workplace.

She says while leaders have the ability to do well on their own, they need proper training and constant nurturing.

“As a facilitator and as a physio and someone who speaks with people, one thing that I’ve realized is that a lot of people have a poor self-image of themselves they just can’t seem to see that there’s more to it than meets the eye”

FCEF Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti highlighted that these sessions were important and relevant to every work environment in the country.

43 participants from members of the FCEF are part of the workshop.