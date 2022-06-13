FCEF commends retailers

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti.

Retailers around the country have been praised for persevering in the face of enormous obstacles during the last two years.

While government measures have played a significant role in this endeavour, the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says it is the businesses themselves which are the unsung heroes and are helping to keep the economy afloat.

“Obviously we are fortunate that the retailers have their plans in place to ensure that they don’t run out of stock. We are grateful to the retailers. The government has supported the businesses to remain afloat and we are grateful for those support. Any support that retailers and businesses receive is greatly appreciated.”

Batiweti says Government must also be commended for providing incentives to help businesses stay afloat, following the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russian conflict.