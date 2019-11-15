FCEF assists members during pandemic

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has set out a goal to help its members lead their business during these difficult times.

The federation today held a first Leadership Coaching Program at the Holiday Inn in Suva in which entrepreneurs, team leaders, managers and supervisors took part.

FCEF Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the workshop also aimed at equipping Company leaders with the necessary skills to become better.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the pandemic has brought about certain issues and problems in the economy that need to be addressed by equipped leaders which is the aim of this workshop.

“And so we have the pandemic in mind when Kitiana Chute rolled out this program because people now need to pivot, become the leaders that they are recognized as”

Batiweti adds there will be other programs to further strengthen the Participants’ skills and knowledge in times like these.

“One thing that we may do is write to the organizations and ask for feedback so usually the behavioural change happens from 6 weeks to about 15 weeks so we’re probably looking at in 12 weeks’ time, right to the organization, have some questionnaires”

The one day workshop featured forty-three participants who have the same interest in implementing positive habits in their business.