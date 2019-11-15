FCEC overwhelmed with feedback from its business members

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is receiving positive response from forty-three businesses attending their coaching program.

The initiative started in October to help entrepreneurs, team leaders, and emerging leaders with skills necessary to improve productivity amid COVID-19.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says a good number of businesses are returning to some state of normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging micro, small, and medium enterprises to take advantage of this program.

“It’s important that they get these kind of services not available in Fiji. Thanks to the Australian and New Zealand government through the Fijian enterprise engine and Business Link Pacific that they provide these advisory services that we provide the secretariat in our office. They don’t have to be a member of FCEF.”

Batiweti says it’s worth noting, that women entrepreneurs are keen to learn new business methods.

“Also women entrepreneur business council they are one of the most active councils at FCEF and very cheap to become a member of Women entrepreneur business council, just $50 plus vat whole year. And every week they have programs. I encourage Fiji to come and take advantage. Because the cost is small compared to impact it will derive.”

He adds more coaching programs are scheduled for next year as it is becoming more relevant to workplaces around Fiji.