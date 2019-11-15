FCCC's online platform to enhance service delivery

The Consumer Protection Agency is upgrading its online platform to provide more efficient and effective service delivery.

Through this upgrade, the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission will be able to protect consumers from issues such as price gouging, hoarding and illegal rent increase.

FCCC today signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program through which FCCC online platform will be enhanced.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says this will also allow them to develop a tailor-made application to facilitate consumer and vendor access to pricing, market information and complaint filing system.

“Increase the level of awareness and FCCC’s presence throughout Fiji in the process empowering everyday Fijians to assert the rights as consumers and where infringed be able to report this matter to us for investigation through an app platform .”

The agreement includes the upgrade of FCCC digital complaints management and electronic pricing systems which will aid businesses to fully comply with the national pricing regulation and enhance consumer rights.

A mobile application is also being developed which will run on tablets and e –kiosks provided by UNDP and will be available for download by consumers and businesses on smartphones.

UNDP has also provided 20 tablet computers to assist FCCC in their inspections, surveys and complaint management.