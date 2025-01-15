FCCC welcomes board members

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced the composition of its new Board.

The new members consist of leaders whose shared expertise will guide the Commission in its ongoing mission to protect consumer rights and promote fair competition.

Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica welcomed the appointments, saying the FCCC Board is integral to the ogranizations efforts to protect consumers and promote fair competition.

Kamikamica says these members, through their various expertise will further strengthen and maintain FCCC’s ability to respond to the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic economic landscape.

FCCC Board will be chaired by Cecil Browne, Isikeli Tikoduadua is the new Deputy Chair while the commissioners are Romil Patel, Kelera Gadolo, Dr Keshmeer Makun, and Adimaibole Waqainabete.