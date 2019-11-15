FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is calling on Fijians to stay cool and calm when dealing with service providers and fellow buyers.

Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham is urging Fijians to avoid panic-buying and reiterates that stocks at supermarkets are more than adequate for all Fijians.

FCCC’s Price Control Monitoring teams are on the field conducting inspections in major supermarkets around the Nausori-Suva corridor as well as in the Northern Division, where they discovered consumers tried to loot at the bulk at Rajendra’s Supermarkets.

Abraham says this is not acceptable.

He adds FCCC will constantly monitor the situation and have asked traders to do their best to keep all products available.

Abraham says it’s worth noting that Fiji has not closed off imports and major supermarkets have confirmed they have enough stock supply.