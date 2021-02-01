FCCC urges Fijians to report Pyramid Schemes

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is encouraging Fijians to restrain from participating in Pyramid Schemes.

The Commission is urging Fijians to report these illegal activities.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says most people who participated in such Schemes are sacred to come forward for fear of being prosecuted.

He adds that the majority of those coming forward to report such fraudulent activities only do so when they lost money in the scam.

“People are coming forward and are informing us and the only thing they ask for is to keep their names confidential, we don’t want to get involved because these are people working in good positions and we don’t want them to lose their job.”

He says in some cases, some people have walked away with almost $6,000 leaving other members in such schemes at a loss.

The Commission is aware of 500 schemes that are currently in operation around the country involving over 30,000 Fijians.