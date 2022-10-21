FCCC to review current interim taxi fare

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is in the process of undertaking a comprehensive review of the current interim maximum taxi fare to release a final authorization.

In July this year, FCCC had issued an interim authorization for taxi fares to provide temporary relief to the taxi industry while it conducted its full review.

The review had considered a number of costs, including fuel, spare parts, repair and maintenance and other relevant factors.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says FCCC considers the review necessary for the Fijian market to ensure that the taxi industry remains viable and earns a fair income, and that taxi fares are affordable, reasonable, and accessible to all Fijians.

“The taxi fares have not been reviewed for the last decade or so so some sort of increase may be warranted but that increase should be fair to both consumers and the industry and when I say industry, not just the owners the drivers as well.”

Abraham is urging the public and the taxi industry as well as other relevant stakeholders to provide their views to assist FCCC in carrying out the review and authorizing the final Taxi Fare.

“We would have concluded this by now. Unfortunately, if we eliminate Airport Taxis which has a very different business operating model, the seven odd thousand taxis that are out there, I think we have received less than 20 submissions. “

Abraham highlighted that the taxi sector is an integral part of the transport network and taxi drivers provide a much-needed service to consumers, especially in areas where other means of transport cannot service particular routes.

He emphasized that the submissions received fell short of addressing problems prevalent in the taxi industry especially that of driver welfare, comprehensive insurance, and risk associated with night driving, and vandalism.

FCCC has been actively involved in conducting stakeholder consultations and interviews over the past three months to gather more information and feedback and will continue conducting nationwide consultations in the upcoming weeks.