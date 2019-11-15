FCCC to monitor prices amidst COVID-19 outbreak

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the COVID-19 outbreak will affect Fijians in two ways.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham say the virus affects the import of goods and therefore the demand that’s driven by China.

China as a market especially in the manufacturing side, have got a huge demand for things like fuel and oil. For petroleum products, they have got a huge demand for other raw materials now when that demand reduces there’ll be an oversupply in the market which will cause a price reduction.

Abraham adds that FCCC will ensure that the right processes have been followed and the increases are not artificially generated.

There is an anticipation for the prices of some products to increase. One such product is garlic.

The CEO has given assurance that the Commission will closely monitor the situation to ensure people don’t try to profiteer from the COVID-19 Outbreak.