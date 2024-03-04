FCCC to hire mediators for tenancy disputes

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are taking steps in hiring qualified and accredited mediators to solve tenancy disputes.

FCCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Joel Abraham says the organization has proposed setting up of tenancy dispute resolution teams tasked with the quick resolution of disagreements between tenants and landlords.

Abraham says the need arises as previous methods of solving disputes were found to be time-consuming and proved ineffective in finding solutions.

“We will be proposing and setting up our alternative tenancy dispute resolution team, tenant and landlord mediation services to ensure quick resolution of disputes simply because these cases take too much time when they go to court and either the tenants who have come to court lose interest and in such cases, it either has to be withdrawn because we do not have witnesses”

FCCC says having a mediator will ensure there is an independent party who will fairly look at any disputes between tenants and landlords.