FCCC to follow processes to review bus fares

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will not be forced into announcing new bus fares until all processes have been followed.

The Bus Operators Association has been putting more public pressure onto the authorities, arguing that businesses are suffering.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says companies claiming that they will shut down if the fares are not increased will not force the commission to cave in under pressure.

“Some have come out and stated that they do not have any money and we can’t run it. People have said this previously and run. I think it is just a matter of managing things properly. I think there are times these companies need to be guided in the right manner. You have to recognize that some companies have been family owned for some time, and they do not have proper governance system place as compared to other companies.”

Abraham says the commission will work out fares in a way that will benefit both Fijians and the operators.