FCCC to expand regulatory arm

FCCC Officers. [File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is working on expanding its regulatory arms to ensure that all unethical businesses are held accountable. .

Chief Executive Officer, Joel Abraham says they are collaborating with their Australian counterparts to establish a Pacific Competition and Regulators Network.

“There would be some Australian entity that would be doing business here in Fiji that the Fijian laws may not be able to catch or there may be some cross border issues like shipping rates. Lot of Fijian businesses are crying foul saying international shipping rates have shot through the roof. Now FCCC cannot regulate those items here because the charges don’t originate here charges here, those charges originate in the port elsewhere or those companies may not be here.”

He stresses that the measures taken do not mean they are anti-business.

“We want businesses to make profit, we think it is a good thing because that leads to investment, employment and the growth in the economy but we want them to do it ethically, make a profit, and do it in a right way.”

Abraham adds that the FCCC team is constantly monitoring activities to ensure that businesses engage in fair trade and that customers are shielded from unfair business practices.