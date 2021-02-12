FCCC to conduct spot checks

Spot checks and general audits at various shops and supermarkets will be conducted by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s enforcement team from next week.

FCCC chief executive, Joel Abraham, says this will ensure that the savings from the duty and tax reductions in the 2020-2021 National Budget are passed to the consumers.

Abraham says the duty reductions are designed by the Government to relieve the financial pressure faced by Fijian businesses and consumers due to the unforeseen economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abraham says his teams have been working over the past several months to lay the groundwork for these spot checks by raising awareness among traders.

He adds these inspections kick-off phase three, which is the enforcement phase of FCCC’s mandate and any traders found to be breaching this, or any other consumer law, will be taken to task.