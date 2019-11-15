FCCC team to ensure compliance

A team from the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission was out monitoring supermarkets and retail outlets ensure that prices were reduced to reflect duty and tax reductions.

The reductions in custom duties on 1,600 items came into effect today.

Some of these include alcohol, exercise books, footwear, sweet biscuits, cereal, toothpaste, pastries and certain clothing items

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they will ensure that the benefits of price reductions in food and white goods, as well as tax reductions, are enjoyed by all Fijian businesses and consumers.

“We do understand that business need to make money because if they do, they will invest and keep Fijians employed. At the same time, we want them to do it in an ethical manner. We also want consumers to benefit from this duty reduction. There will be so many people who previously could not afford white goods like freezers, microwave, and washing machines. Now this will provide them relief. So the reduction is not only about boosting consumption but it’s also about improving the standard of living.”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have been given the legislative power to take action against those who refuse to comply.

A Bill to amend the FCCC Act 2010 was passed in parliament yesterday.