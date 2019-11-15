FCCC steps in to help traders and consumers

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission under its business assistance program have helped over 30 businesses in restocking items.

The FCCC team is helping arrange with major suppliers restock items to various supermarkets to ensure Fijians have access to essential items.

The Commission received a complaint about a shortage of sugar at the Welcomes Supermarket in Korovou town and contacted the nearest supplier to provide sugar to the supermarket.

The Commission says they will continue to ensure consumers have access to food items no matter where they are located.