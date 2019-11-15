Home

News

FCCC response team conducts inspections in the North

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 25, 2020 8:45 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will continue to ensure there are no breaches of the FCCC Act such as price gouging.

This despite it being the holiday season.

A special response team from the Commission is currently conducting inspections in the Northern Division after Tropical Cyclone Yasa hit last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they want to ensure that Fijians in the North are not deprived of their rights as consumers.

Abraham says it’s critical that no Fijian especially if they have been affected by the cyclone, is subject to unfair treatment by unscrupulous traders trying to take advantage of the situation.

He adds their response team will conduct inspections and price monitoring on the regulated products and services.

Usually after a natural disaster, there is a shortage of goods like food items and hardware materials due to supply disruptions.

The CEO has warned consumers to keep an eye out for expired items.

Traders are warned to destroy or discard any item that is unfit for consumption as this is a very serious matter as people’s health and lives are at stake, and if a trader is found doing so, the FCCC will take the strongest possible action against them.

The Commission is reminding all Fijians to stay safe during the holidays and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

