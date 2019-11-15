FCCC records 279 breaches of consumer rights

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has recorded a total of 279 breaches of consumer rights and conducted 4626 inspections.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says some traders were found exceeding the authorized maximum retail price of products despite many warnings of zero-tolerance approach.

Abraham says as Fijians, we should be looking out for each other during these tough times.

He adds that while the level of compliance is around 94% of total inspections, this does not mean that the Commission will sit back.

FCCC is still concerned about the unethical practices in the market.

The CEO warned that traders who are found taking advantage of Fijians during these trying times will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Recently, the Court upheld the imposition of a $25,000 fine against a major supermarket.

Fijians have been urged to be vigilant and inform the Commission for any suspected breach of FCCC Act 2010.

Meanwhile, inspections were done in the Central Eastern, Western and Northern Division, as well as Maritime regions.