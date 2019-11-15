FCCC records a total of 345 breaches

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission conducted 8291 inspections throughout the Central, Eastern, Western, Northern Division, as well as Maritime regions during this pandemic.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they recorded a total of 345 breaches of the FCCC Act.

Abraham says common breaches included traders failing to issue receipts to consumers, or if they issued receipts, the items were not clearly marked on the receipt.

The FCCC has also encountered several breaches of expired and no pull-out dates on perishable or semi-perishable goods during recent inspections.

Abraham warned consumers not be enticed by these reduced prices and to practice due diligence when inspecting the products as a matter of health and safety.

Abraham has also warned traders that if found they are to be breaching the FCCC Act, they will face prosecution, including heavy fines.