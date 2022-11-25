FCCC receives reports of election promises

Pictured above is the Nation wide awareness by FCCC. [Source: FCCC/ Facebook]

Several issues including election promises have been highlighted to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission as it continues its second nationwide awareness.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have visited over 70 communities so far where people have raised several concerns.

He adds these issues relate to the conduct of businesses, some government agencies, and a few have also raised concerns about election promises and campaigning.

“The FCCC being the competent authority for consumer, we believe that every consumer has got the right to correct information and so we call on everybody and we understand that this is a campaigning period and different political parties will go in different communities but be careful on what you are promising on and make sure you give the correct information.”

Abraham has also encouraged Fijians to ask questions.